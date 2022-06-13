By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 June 2022 • 22:40

Almadrava Rock returns Image La Fumiga

Last held 19 years ago, the legendary Almadrava Rock festival is set to return to Els Poblets.

The legendary festival was last held in the town back in 2003 and will make its return on July 23 near the sports centre on Sant Roc Street.

Announced the week of June 13, the festival will start at 10:30 in the evening and will feature a number of well Spanish acts including La Fúmiga, Tremp, Maluks and Esther.

Admission to the concert, which is held in the open air, is free. The council is expecting good support for the festival with a couple of thousand concert-goers expected to make the event. That could create some traffic and parking difficulties, plus if you want to get down and get a good spot then you may have to get there early.

Nearby pubs and restaurants will be open offering the chance to listen to music and to enjoy something to drink and eat. Food stands are also expected to be operating during the concert.

The festival will bring back memories for those that have lived in the area for some time, and for those that are new to the area, Almadrava Rock will be an event to remember.

