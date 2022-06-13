Belgian fugitive arrested at Benalmadena train station in Malaga

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 18:38

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

A Belgian fugitive wanted on rape charges has been arrested at the train station in the Malaga town of Benalmadena.

As reported today, Monday, June 13, by Malaga Provincial Police Station, the National Police arrested a fugitive a June 9, who was wanted by the Belgian judicial authorities for a rape committed in 2016.

His arrest took place at the train station in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena. Plainclothes National Police officers on duty at the time identified the suspect. They quickly verified that there was a European Union Order of Detention and Surrender (OEDE) against him in Belgium.

Specifically, it was for a violation against a woman who was then his sentimental partner, and was issued in September 2021 by the judicial authorities in his native country, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

According to the indictment, the fugitive had been sentenced to four years in prison after being pronounced guilty of a crime against people, committed between June and September 2016 in his country of origin.