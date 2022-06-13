Belgian fugitive arrested at Benalmadena train station in Malaga

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 18:38
Image of a National Police vehicle.
Credit: Policia Nacional.
As reported today, Monday, June 13, by Malaga Provincial Police Station, the National Police arrested a fugitive a June 9, who was wanted by the Belgian judicial authorities for a rape committed in 2016.
His arrest took place at the train station in the Malaga municipality of Benalmadena. Plainclothes National Police officers on duty at the time identified the suspect. They quickly verified that there was a European Union Order of Detention and Surrender (OEDE) against him in Belgium.
Specifically, it was for a violation against a woman who was then his sentimental partner, and was issued in September 2021 by the judicial authorities in his native country, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.
According to the indictment, the fugitive had been sentenced to four years in prison after being pronounced guilty of a crime against people, committed between June and September 2016 in his country of origin.
The facts of his arrest have been made known to the Central Court of Instruction No3 of the National High Court, whose head will process the corresponding extradition to Belgium.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
