By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 10:10

BREAKING NEWS: Putin fires Russian state deputy for sympathetic Ukraine comments Credit: Creative Commons

Putin has reportedly fired Russian state deputy Natalia Poklonskaya for making sympathetic comments on the Ukraine war.

President Vladimir Putin has fired Russian state deputy head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Natalia Poklonskaya for her comments on the Ukraine war.

The relevant decree was signed by Putin with Poklonskaya herself saying on her Telegram that she was transferring to another job of which she gave no details, as reported by Kommersant.

Photos of the signed decree are already circulating twitter with one user posting:

“Putin fired Natalia Poklonskaya. The former Duma deputy said in an interview that “the letter Z symbolizes tragedy and grief for Russia and Ukraine”. Poklonskaya reported that the decree on her resignation was signed in connection with her transfer to another job”

⚡️Putin fired Natalia Poklonskaya. The former Duma deputy said in an interview that "the letter Z symbolizes tragedy and grief for Russia and Ukraine". Poklonskaya reported that the decree on her resignation was signed in connection with her transfer to another job. pic.twitter.com/umEx4k0ZLg — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Nataliya Poklonskaya was reportedly among those who did not support the Russian military operation in Ukraine. She said she did not want bombs to fall on Kyiv or any other Ukrainian city, and said that the letter “Z” used by the military symbolised grief and tragedy.

The head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, promised to draw conclusions after the latter statement and said that the Z and V symbols had become a “popular symbol of support” for the Russian army. The Crimean State Council has suggested that Ms Poklonskaya be stripped of her state awards.

Natalia Poklonskaya was born in Luhansk Region (Ukrainian SSR) in 1980. In 2014, she openly supported the separation of the peninsula from Ukraine, after which she was appointed Prosecutor of Crimea. From 2016 to 2021, she was a member of the State Duma of Russia.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.