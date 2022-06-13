Chicas Amigas met up in Moraira (Alicante) before the summer break

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 10:32
CHICAS AMIGAS: Group’s last lunch before the summer break
Photo credit: Jan Adams
They were seated outside in a pleasant leafy square behind the restaurant, fortunately with plenty of awnings, as it was a beautiful sunny day.
“The forty-two Chicas enjoyed a very pleasant afternoon and were very well looked-after,” Jan Adams said afterwards. “Thanks as always to Lynn for organising the event.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.