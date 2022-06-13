By Guest Writer • 13 June 2022 • 11:45

The recent Lidia Real Santiago Dance Festival raised €3,860 for Cudeca Credit: Cudeca Foundation

CUDECA FOUNDATION to host 30th Anniversary lunch at Grace in Riviera on Saturday June 18 from 1.30pm.

Guests are advised that the dress code is cocktail which for ladies suggests dresses and for gentlemen suits although the clothes should balance elegance with comfort.

Tickets for the event cost €75 per person which includes a welcome glass of prosecco and appetisers, followed by a four-course meal with a choice of fish or meat for the main course as well as a half-bottle of wine per person (or soft drinks/beer).

Entertainment will be provided by popular local singer Stelvis and his inimitable tribute to the late great King of music Elvis Presley.

The elegant Grace restaurant (which is part of the Strato Mille Group, 2022 sponsors of Cudeca) is located at Calle Libra de Riviera 11, 29649, Mijas Costa and has four separate areas where guests can enjoy the food and the event.

As well as celebrating 30 years of the Cudeca Foundation which exists to offer palliative care to those suffering from cancer as well as helping their families and researching the illness, the event is also a chance for all of her friends and supporters to remember founder Joan Hunt who sadly passed away on June 24 last year.

Visit the events section of https://www.cudeca.org/ to reserve tickets or to make a general donation to the organisation if you can’t attend the event.

Thank you for reading ‘Cudeca Foundation to host 30th Anniversary lunch at Grace in Riviera’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.