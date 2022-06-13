By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 9:19

Easyjet flight issues emergency squawk while flying from Turin to London Credit: Creative Commons

An easyJet flight headed from Turin to London issued an emergency ‘7700’ alert before landing in Gatwick, on June 13

The easyJet flight, number EZY73WP 9H-SLH, issued an emergency 7700 squawk, to alert a general emergency to Gatwick Airport.

The flight has reportedly landed safely at Gatwick Airport with no official reason to the squawk being given as of yet.

The 7700 squawk code is used by pilots or flight crew staff to alert Air Traffic Control of any emergency aboard an aircraft.

The news of the Turin to London flight follows another easyJet flight that was forced to issue a Live Squawk 700 alert during the early hours of Sunday, June 12, after its captain fell ill during the approach to Edinburgh airport in Scotland.

Flight EZY6938 was subsequently forced into making an emergency landing as it arrived from Heraklion airport in Crete.

A passenger flight from Portugal to the UK also squawked 7700 and had to be diverted to another airport for a ‘medical emergency’.

The flight, which had a stopover in Portugal after leaving Sal International Airport in Cape Verde at 11.19 pm on Tuesday, June 7, was due to land at Bristol Airport at around 6.36 am on Wednesday, June 8.

However, according to Flightradar24, the flight was diverted to Birmingham Airport (BHX) for an unknown medical emergency.

