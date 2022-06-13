By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2022 • 17:48
EU considering legal action against UK this week. Credit Wikimedia
The European Union could take legal action against the UK as soon as Wednesday, June 15, according to RTE News. The legal action is in response to the bill to overturn the Northern Ireland Protocol.
A statement due from the EU is expected to imply that the EU could take retaliatory trade measures against the UK and that they will not, under any circumstances, renegotiate the protocol.
A draft statement by the European Commission which is to be issued today, June 13 makes it clear that the EU “will not renegotiate the protocol”.
Based on proposals given last October, this will give more information on how the EU proposes to make the protocol more manageable.
Allegedly the statement will say that this will be in the spirit of the EU’s “strong and long-standing commitment to businesses and people in Northern Ireland“.
The draft says that the “Commission recalls that the conclusion of the Withdrawal Agreement was a precondition for the negotiation of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”
“Today’s decision by the UK government undermines the trust that is necessary for bilateral EU-UK cooperation within the framework of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.”
