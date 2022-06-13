Footballer’s girlfriend knocked unconscious after unprovoked attack

Louie Sibley took to Twitter to share pictures of the alleged attackers and a photo of his girlfriend.

He posted: “Early hours in the morning at 2 am in Nottingham on Upper Parliament street my girlfriend was attacked several times by a man and a woman. She ended up in the hospital and had to have stitches due to the man who punched her and knocked her out leaving her unconscious.”

“This coward of a man attacked such an innocent girl. He even dragged her to the ground prior to the hit and slammed her up the wall. After doing that, when she wasn’t looking he then smacked her leaving her unconscious.”

“The woman he was with was continuously attempting to assault her even attacking her when the man dragged her to the floor. The man and woman ran off after leaving her unconscious.”

“This was an unprovoked attack which was recorded and is now under police investigation. Both of them need to be found. How can a grown man attack a girl like this and get away with it?”

“Please share this and if anyone has any information it would be much appreciated. Let’s make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently investigating reports of an incident in which a woman was allegedly assaulted in Nottingham city centre. This is understood to have taken place at 2:08.am on Sunday (12 June) in Upper Parliament Street,” confirmed Derbyshire Live.

The Chief Inspector continued: “Nottinghamshire Police strongly condemns all acts of violence, so it’s extremely important that anyone who witnessed what happened gets in touch with us immediately so that we can establish exactly what happened.”

“Enquiries are still ongoing into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the police on 101, quoting incident 86 of June 12, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”