Four arrested for attacking Torrecardenas Hospital security guards in Almeria

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 18:17

Image of Torrecardenas Hospital. Credit: Google maps - Hospital Universitario Torrecárdenas

Four people have been arrested after they attacked security guards at the Torrecardenas Hospital in Almeria.

As confirmed by the National Police today, Monday, June 13, four people have been arrested in the province of Almeria, accused of participating in an unprovoked attack on two security guards at the Torrecardenas University Hospital this Sunday, June 12.

The incident occurred at around 11pm, when the guards attempted to prevent the entry of a large group of people into the facility. They were family and friends who had been waiting for news on a patient who had earlier been admitted.

Sources close to the case indicated to Europa Press that around fifteen people were in front of the entrance to the hospital having received news that their close friend had just died. They tried to enter the building, but, in accordance with the facility’s protocols, they were stopped by the private guards who asked them to wait for the body to be transferred to the mortuary.

This refusal prompted several of the group to initiate an attack against the security guards. They were hit to the ground as a result of the blows received, which led to the influx of National Police units to control the incident.

Health sources from the hospital detailed to Europa Press that the two private security guards were admitted to the facility’s emergency area suffering multiple injuries. One was later discharged while the other remained under observation before being allowed to leave today.

