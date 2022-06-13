By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 12:44

Guardia Civil save pulseless man in ditch on Spain's A-3 motorway Credit: Guardia Civil

The Guardia Civil were able to help and save a man who was lying in the ditch on the A-3, reportedly foaming at the mouth and with no pulse.

The Guardia Civil performed the life-saving CPR on the man on June, 4, at roughly 05:18 am. when the victim was discovered at kilometre 338 of the A-3 by road maintenance personnel, as reported by 20minutos.

When the traffic unit of the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene, they were met by a 47-year-old man who was reportedly lying face down, with his body outside the road, in the ditch and his feet on the hard shoulder.

Upon checking the man’s condition they found that his mouth was full of foam and he had no pulse.

Ripping his jacket open, the Guardia Civil performed CPR on the victim until he was resuscitated. Moments later the victim’s pulse stopped once again, forcing the Guardia Civil to continue rescusitating the man once again.

Medical emergency units arrived shortly after and were able to stabilise the man, later transferring him to the hospital.

Spain’s Guardia Civil see many unusual incidents on a daily basis, with one such case reported last week when they caught a man cheating on his driving theory test in Alicante.

