By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 13:11

Heatwave puts 11 communities on orange alert with maximum temperatures of 43° Credit: AEMET

The heatwave has put eleven communities on alert for extreme temperatures this Monday, June, 13, according to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Temperatures of up to 44 degrees in southern regions of the Peninsula have been forecast by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET)following the arrival of very warm air from North Africa that is causing Spain to suffer the first heatwave of the year.

An orange alert has been issued for Aragon in the province of Zaragoza for temperatures close to 39 degrees on the banks of the Ebro, while in Teruel and Huesca there is yellow warning for highs between 36 and 38 degrees.

The Community of Madrid remains at orange level for intense heat, between 39 and 41 degrees, in the metropolitan area, Henares, and areas of the south, east, west and the plains; in the mountains of Madrid, in yellow, the thermometers will rise to 36 degrees.

In Extremadura, temperatures are expected to hit a whopping 42 degrees in Guadiana and Siberia Extremadura, while in the rest of the community – south of Badajoz, north of Cáceres, Cáceres plateau, Villuercas, Montánchez, Tajo and Alagón, temperatures will range between 39 and 41 degrees.

An orange alert has been issued for Castilla-La Mancha in the provinces of Ciudad Real Cuenca and Toledo with temperatures between 39 and 41 degrees, especially in parts of the Tagus valley, in the Mancha of Ciudad Real, Toledo and Cuenca, Guadiana and Tagus valleys and in the mountains of Cuenca among other areas; a yellow warning has been issued in Albacete and Guadalajara for maximum temperatures between 35 and 39 degrees.

In the regions of La Rioja, Valencia, Murcia, Navarre, Catalonia and Castile and Leon, there is a yellow alert for temperatures ranging between 36 degrees in Rioja and 39 degrees in the Valencia region.

