By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 19:52

Image of the forest fire in Pujerra. Credit: Twitter @Plan_INFOCA

The last remaining firefighter who was hospitalised tackling the forest fire in Pujerra has been discharged.

The final one of three firefighters who had been hospitalised after being injured while extinguishing the forest fire in the Malaga municipality of Pujerra has been discharged from hospital today, Monday, June 13. This good news was reported by Plan Infoca on its Twitter account.

These colleagues had been injured last Thursday, June 9, the most serious with second-degree burns. He was discharged yesterday, Sunday, June 12, from the Virgen del Rocio University Hospital in Sevilla. After initially being taken to the burns unit of the Regional Hospital of Malaga, he was subsequently transferred to the Sevilla facility.

Another firefighter is already recovering at his home in the Sevillian municipality of Aznalcollar. He is based at the Madroñalejo forest defence centre in Cedefo, located in the Corredor de la Plata region.

Infoca also specified that another of the firefighters who was slightly injured, also with burns, is at home, and a third, who was poisoned by smoke, has returned to work.

At around 9am last Friday, June 10, the fire was declared stabilised, with 80 per cent of the fire controlled within its perimeter.

Work is progressing more intensely today in the eastern zone because it is the one with the most activity, although Plan Infoca specified that ‘there are no active flames or smoke’. The fire originally broke out on the afternoon of Wednesday, June 8, at La Resinera in Malaga province.

Temperatures in the area are reported to be higher today than in previous days, specifically 33 degrees are expected, along with unfavourable relative humidity below 30 per cent. Since the blaze was brought under control, the main work now is to extinguish the last remaining hot spots that keep reigniting.

🔴 #IFPujerra. Siguen los trabajos de extinción del incendio con el objetivo de darlocontrolado. Compañeros del ME (Málaga Especialistas) 210, en plena faena de liquidación de puntos calientes. pic.twitter.com/uhAUfBtNAc — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) June 13, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.