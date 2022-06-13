Last walk of the season in Mazarron for Humanists of Murcia

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 13:39

MURCIA HUMANISTS: Setting out for a coastal walk in Mazarron Photo credit: Humanists of Murcia

WALKERS from the Humanists of Murcia met recently at the Oasis in Mazarron’s Bolnuevo at 9am.

Setting off along the coast in warm weather, the group split into two at the cut-through after the first bay, enabling the Easy Walkers to carry on along the track while remainder went down the hill and across the bay.

“Just two hills!” said the group leader who had forgotten about the descent, where Graham nearly sustained a major injury while helping Sue.

There was a brief rest at the Roman quay and the group continued to the palm trees, where the leader explained how the Mazarron-born bullfighter, Diego Garcia Montana, planned to build a large house there.

On the way to the bullring in Madrid, Garcia Montana was knocked down by a taxi and died in hospital before his plans could be completed.

The family could not agree what to do with the land and after many years of arguments, the plot was appropriated by the municipality.

At this point, the group then split again and a couple of people returned along the track while the rest went up the valley to the shrine dedicated to sailors.

The walk ended at the beach where Graham thanked the leaders for their efforts in organising the walks througout the pandemic.

