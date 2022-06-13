Malaga’s Estepona hosts the National Tennis Circuit RPT Marca-Young Promises 2022

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 21:09

Image of Estepona's Tennis and Paddle Club. Credit: Google maps- Enrique Sanz

The National Tennis Circuit RPT Marca-Young Promises 2022 is taking place in the Malaga town of Estepona this week.

Estepona City Council has announced today, Monday, June 13, that starting from today, and running throughout this week, the Malaga town will host the RPT Marca-Jovenes Promesas 2022 Tennis Circuit for the third consecutive year. This competition is the oldest in Spanish tennis that helps to promote young tennis players.

The circuit, which is intended for U-16 players, has the participation of athletes who represent the majority of the autonomous communities. This sporting event will be held at the Estepona Tennis and Paddle Club facilities.

In addition, coinciding with the finals, training courses have been scheduled for tennis and paddle tennis instructors and coaches, with national and international certification. This is organized by the Professional Tennis Registry and the Professional Padel Registry.

Tuition will be given by Luis Mediero, president and founder of the RPT, and by Alberto Gil, a member of the RPP technical team.

The National Circuit RPT Marca-Jovenes Promesas by Willson-Tennis Point 2022 is organised by the Professional Tennis Registry, with the support of the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation, the Andalucian Tennis Federation, and EsteponaTown Council.

This twenty-seventh edition premiered in February in Sevilla and will visit other cities such as Marbella, Gijon, Valencia, Ceuta, Badajoz, Alicante, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Zaragoza, Madrid, Barcelona, and Cadiz, among others. There will be 61 events this year, in addition to the Spanish Cadet Championship, and the National Master.

Since the start of this tournament, more than 30,000 players have participated, some of whom have managed to stand out in tennis, such as Feliciano Lopez, Pablo Carreño, and Roberto Bautista.



