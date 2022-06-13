Marbella: Puerto Banus hoists its first blue flag after two decades

The Jose Banus Marina today hoisted its first blue flag after two decades and joins the list of awards that make Marbella the leading municipality on the Andalusian coastline with a total of seven, confirmed Marbella Town Hall.

The mayoress, Angeles Munoz, today Monday, June 13, attended the ceremony which took place at the Muelle de Honor of the nautical complex.

The mayoress announced that: “our city has the privilege of being a benchmark in the different areas that are valued, such as environmental strength, safety, water quality and beach services”, while highlighting “the magnificent work done by the team that manages the facility to achieve this recognition after such a long time”.

She also pointed out that “it is an example that public-private collaboration gives great results” and affirmed that “it will continue to have the unconditional support of the Town Hall”.

The councillor was accompanied by the acting provincial delegate for Tourism, Mónica Alejo; the general director of the Andalusian Public Ports Agency (APPA), Rafael Merino; the CEO of the facility, Juan Núñez and the local National Police Commissioner, Enrique Lamelas.

Alejo pointed out that this year 144 blue flags have been awarded throughout Andalusia, of which 36 are on beaches in the province of Malaga and seven in Marbella (Casablanca, El Cable, El Faro, San Pedro Alcántara-Guadalmina, Venus-Bajadilla, Adelfas-Alicante and Puerto Banús-Levante), as well as six marinas, including the latter and the Virgen del Carmen in the municipality.

Nunez, for his part, explained that “by obtaining this award we are taking another step forward in the firm commitment we have been making to sustainability for the last four years and it is an important milestone because it is almost twenty-five years since the blue flag was last flown in Puerto Banús.”

He explained that work is being done in four fundamental areas, which are the protection of the oceans and biodiversity, the promotion of responsible consumption and the reduction of pollution.