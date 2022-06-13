Mauricio Pochettino believed to be leaving PSG by mutual consent

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 0:50

PSG and Mauricio Pochettino are believed to have agreed to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

According to reports today, Sunday, June 12, Mauricio Pochettino has left Paris St Germain by mutual consent. The 50-year-old Argentinian coach had spent a very disjointed 18-month spell at Parc des Princes and it is believed that his failure to land the Champions League trophy led to his downfall.

Domestically, his PSG team stormed Ligue 1 last season, but the quest for top silverware by the Qatari owners is no secret. Pochettino reached an agreement with the club’s hierarchy during a meeting last week according to The Athletic.

It now remains to be seen who is chosen as his successor. Three names have been at the forefront over the last few weeks since the rumours of Pochettino’s started swirling: Zinedine Zidane, currently without a job; Jose Mourinho, currently with Italian giants Roma; and Nice head coach, Christophe Galtier.

Brazilian director of football, Leonardo, has also been axed by the Parisians. His role will be taken by 57-year-old Portuguese football executive, Luis Campos. The former Monaco sporting director oversaw the transfers of some enormous names during his time at the club, and has recently been working with Lille.

