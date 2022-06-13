News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 13 June 2022 • 15:45

GROUND FORCE: Pupils congratulated on their skills Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Garden experts PUPILS from Pilar de la Horadada’s Employment workshop, Proempleos IX, designed and set out gardens at the Los Vikingos residential complex in Mil Palmeras. At the end of their training, each will obtain an official certificate naming them a professional in installing and maintaining gardens and green zones.

Correction ON Page 43 of the Costa Blanca South edition of the Euro Weekly News, issue 1926 which was published on June 2, the president of the Phoenix Singles Club gave an incorrect phone number, for which he apologises. The correct telephone number for Lynette is 643 098 173.

Rapid response TWO Guardia Civil officers and a pharmacist saved the life of a three-year-old who choked on food in Almoradi on June 9. First the pharmacist and then the officers, who arrived minutes later, performed the Heimlich manoeuvre until he revived and could be transferred to the Vega Baja hospital.

No takers SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS town hall has received no bids for the €128,000 contract financed by the Diputacion provincial council to remodel the Padre Jesus park. Instead, several firms will be invited to apply, although the contract’s value will not be increased, San Miguel’s mayor Juan de Dios Fresnedo, said.

Lucky girl SOLE AMAT, a 21-year-old from La Murada (Orihuela) represents Alicante province on June 18 in Pineda de Mar (Cataluña) to choose Spain’s candidate for the Miss World competition. “Everywhere I go, I say how lucky I am to live where I do,” Sole recently told the Spanish media.

