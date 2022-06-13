Peter Andre gives his son Junior his ‘dream’ birthday present as he turns 17

Putting a picture on his Instagram account, Junior posted “Couldn’t be more grateful right now 🙏. I’m releasing my debut single “SLIDE” this Friday 17th June and my dad just got me the car of my dreams. 😍”

Peter Andre replied: “My son. So proud in every way. You deserve all of it. So happy you love your present.”

In the photo, Junior is sat on the bonnet of the flash black £25,000 (€29,000) Audi holding his keys to the car, which has a personalised number plate spelling out his name.

Junior Savva Andreas Andre born June 13, 2005, is the 17-year-old son of singer Peter Andre and glamour model Katie Price. His parents met on I’m a Celebrity back in 2004 and were together for four years before their divorce in 2009.

He has a younger sister named Princess, as well as five half-siblings from his parents’ other relationships.

Junior has been working hard on his music career and has given fans a sneak preview of what to expect from his first single. The 16-year-old took to TikTok to share a short clip of him singing along to his debut track with his producer in the studio