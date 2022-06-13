By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 9:04
Police face giant armed and violent mob at Appleby Horse Fair
Credit: Twitter @ABeautifulCult1
Police were shown facing off with the giant mob at the horse fair in Appleby in a video posted on TikTok, as reported by the Express.
Two men, were reportedly arrested for violent disorder and officers seized multiple weapons including sticks, bats and blades.
Superintendent Matt Kennerley of Cumbria Police stated: “Our officers acted swiftly to respond to the potential for disruption and prevent any escalation.
“We are working to identify those involved so action can be taken.
“The Section 60 and 60AA powers will help our officers to keep people safe.
“However, I also urge anyone with information about potential disorder or any other type of criminality to contact the police.
“Policing resources will be increased in key areas and at key times. In addition, people may see armed police in the Appleby area to allow such officers to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential situation that arises.
“Anyone who is seeking to come to the Fair to cause trouble or to be violent is not welcome.
“Such people should stay away so those who wish to enjoy an enjoyable and safe Fair are free to do so.”
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
