By Guest Writer • 13 June 2022 • 12:37

Julian Marley interviewed on Ethiopian TV Credit: Julian Marley Facebook

REGGAE ROYALTY on the Rock with Julian Marley playing at Bayside Sports Complex on July 29.

Bob Marley acknowledged that he was the father of 11 children (two adopted when he married Rita) and almost all of them became musicians, with many of the siblings playing with Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers.

Only one, Julian (Ju Ju) was born in England but spent a great deal of time in Jamaica, finding his roots in Rastafarianism and learning his trade from many of the Reggae greats.

Now spending some time in his spiritual homeland Ethiopia, he was also invited by the Jamaican Government to play at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing in support of Usain Bolt.

He is currently on a world tour starting in the USA and visiting much of Europe with just one stop in Spain at Benecassim, so this appearance with his band the Uprising in Gibraltar will be the only chance for those in the south to see him as he promotes his latest album As I Am.

Also appearing will be local musicians Don Spider as well as the Wise House Band plus DJ Roots Selecta.

Tickets for the concert cost £45 (plus £2.50 booking fee) from https://www.buytickets.gi.

Thank you for reading Reggae Royalty on the Rock with Julian Marley’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.