Rolling Stones Amsterdam concert cancelled after Mick Jagger tests positive for Covid

The Rolling Stones announced the cancellation of their concert in Amsterdam after Sir Mick Jagger tested positive for Covid.

The Rolling Stones have today, Monday, June 13, announced the cancellation of tonight’s concert after their lead singer, the 79-year-old Sir Mick Jagger, allegedly tested positive for Covid-19. The legendary British rock band was scheduled to perform in the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam this evening.

According to reports, the enigmatic frontman had started developing symptoms shortly after the band’s arrival at the venue.

“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium”, said a statement on behalf of the Rolling Stones.

It continued: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority. The show will be rescheduled for a later date”.

“Tickets for tonight’s show will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Stand by for details. Thank you for your patience and understanding”, it added.

Taking to Twitter, Sir Mick apologised to the band’s Dutch fans: “I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight. I have unfortunately just tested positive for Covid. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Mick”.

The Stones are on their 60th-anniversary ‘Sixty’ tour, which saw them kick it off by playing at Liverpool’s Anfield stadium last Thursday, June 9. They will take in 10 countries across Europe with 14 concerts.

