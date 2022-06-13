Russian Su-34 bomber-carrier shot down by Ukrainian Air Force

By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 10:28

Russian Su-34 bomber shot down by Ukrainian Air Force Credit: Creative Commons

A Russian Su-24 bomber-carrier was reportedly shot down by the Ukrainian Air Force in Izyum, Ukraine on June 12.

“On June 12, at about 10 a.m. a Russian Su-34 bomber-carrier was shot down by anti-aircraft missile forces of the Ukrainian Air Force in the region of Izyum in the Kharkiv region”, read a statement given by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The statement on the Russian Su-34 bomber-carrier continued:

‘The Russian aircraft operated in pairs, attacking the positions of the Ukrainian defenders. After entering the defence zone, one of the hostile aircraft changed course, while the other pilots decided to try their share.’

“Don’t be so lucky!” – the anti-aircraft soldiers responded and shot down the hovering aircraft, thus congratulating the invaders on “Russia Day”!’

‘The aircraft fell on the occupied territory. Whether the pilots survived the crash is to be clarified.

Also, on 12 June, a Russian Orlan-10 UAV was shot down by a surface-to-air missile unit.”

‘The air strike force conducted a number of air strikes against enemy positions of the occupying forces.’

“They struck at the concentration of enemy equipment and the enemy’s live ammunition. As a result of the air strike the stockpile of missile and artillery armour was destroyed,” concluded the statement.

The report on the Russian Su-34 bomber-carrier follows news of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down in Donbas, Ukraine, while flying from the Netherlands in 2014, seeing its final court hearing on Friday, June, 10.

