Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train

By Anna Ellis • 13 June 2022 • 14:42

Spain: 22 injured as engine collides with passenger train.

Vila-seca, south of Barcelona: 22 injured as engine collides with a passenger train

Authorities have confirmed that twenty-two people were hospitalised after a head-on collision between a regional passenger train and a locomotive in the north-east of the country.

The collision occurred on Sunday night near the town of Vila-seca, south of Barcelona. There were 75 people on the train.

The regional government of Catalonia have advised that five of the 22 injured were seriously injured.

Spanish rail infrastructure company, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif), said the freight locomotive had had brake problems. The collision was still under investigation.

Traffic on the railway line was still disrupted on Monday.

Vila-seca is a municipality of the comarca of Tarragones, in the province of Tarragona, in Catalonia, Spain.

Anna Ellis

