By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 15:42

Spain updates EXTREME heatwave warning now expected until Friday 17 Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

The Government of Spain has updated its heatwave warning until Friday 17, as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on Monday June, 13.

The Government of Spain has issued a fourth official heatwave warning, now believed to last until Friday, 17.

Taking to Twitter Spain’s AEMET warned of the impending heatwave stating:

“⚠️‼️Special #HeatWave Update‼️ special warning for #HeatWave high daytime and nighttime temperatures🌡️

📌Duration: Until Friday 17 at the earliest.”

⚠️‼️Actualización‼️ aviso especial por #OlaDeCalor altas temperaturas🌡️ diurnas y nocturnas

📌Duración: Hasta el viernes 17, como mínimohttps://t.co/vAklKTygAi pic.twitter.com/ntEkABuz5J — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 13, 2022

Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

The full heatwave warning as issued by the Government of Spain read:

The general stability and the strong sunshine, together with the entry of a very warm air mass from North Africa, is causing a significant rise in temperatures, both minimum and maximum, in a large part of the Peninsula.

As a result, we are experiencing a heatwave that will last at least until Friday 17, without ruling out the possibility of it extending for a few more days, especially in the eastern half of the peninsula. The southerly wind is also blowing dust in suspension, which could cause haze and reduced visibility.

Today, Monday and tomorrow, Tuesday, temperatures will continue to rise in the north and southeast of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, with a notable rise on Tuesday in the Cantabrian area and the upper Ebro.

Therefore, during these days, temperatures will exceed 35C in large areas of the northern plateau, the upper Ebro, southern Galicia, inland eastern Cantabria and Mallorca, and may reach 40C in the Ebro valley.

In the centre and south of the peninsula, temperatures will remain high, reaching or exceeding 40C in large areas, especially in the valleys of the Tagus, Guadiana and Guadalquivir, where they could exceed 42C.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there is greater uncertainty as to the evolution of temperatures, although in general slight changes are expected. Temperatures are likely to continue to rise in many areas of the northern half, with some slight decreases in parts of Andalusia and the southeast and, on Thursday, in the extreme west of the peninsula.

During this episode, minimum temperatures will also be high, with values between 20 and 25oC in large areas of the south and central area.

From Friday onwards there is likely to be a significant drop in temperatures in the western half of the peninsula, with very high values in the eastern half. However, uncertainty is high for these days due to the presence of a drought that will be located near Madeira and whose displacement with respect to the Iberian Peninsula cannot be precisely determined, so that the end of this heat wave cannot be clearly defined.

During this episode, scattered thunderstorms are expected to form in the interior of the Iberian Peninsula, especially in the afternoon, which may be accompanied by hail and strong gusts of wind, although heavy rainfall is unlikely.

Consequently, there may be a transitory drop in temperatures where they occur and maximum temperatures may not reach the expected high values in these areas.

Spain’s heatwave warning is the fourth official warning concerning this particular meteorological phenomenon.

