Spanish Ryanair cabin crew: six days of strikes   

While UK Ryanair staff have not announced a strike, the industrial action could impact Brits flying to Spanish destinations this summer.

Last week labour organisations including SITCPLA and USO came together to demand an uplift, claiming they have “no other option” but to walk out if it is not given.

The move comes after Ryanair, Europe’s largest budget airline, walked away from talks with USO and SITCPLA on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Ryanair told The Mirror last week: “Ryanair has negotiated collective agreements covering 90% of our people across Europe. In recent months we have been negotiating improvements to those agreements as we work through the Covid recovery phase.”

“Those negotiations are going well and we do not expect widespread disruption this summer. In Spain, we are pleased to have reached a collective agreement with CCOO, Spain’s largest and most representative union, delivering improvements for Spanish-based cabin crew and reinforcing Ryanair’s commitment to the welfare of its cabin crew.”

“These announcements by the much smaller USO and SITCPLA unions are a distraction from their own failures to deliver agreements after three years of negotiations and we believe that any strikes they call will not be supported by our Spanish crews.”