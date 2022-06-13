By Guest Writer • 13 June 2022 • 17:19

Patrick Meehan spoke about his new creation, Dr Who Credit: Karl Smallman

THE Costa Press Club last met on Wednesday June 8 at the Venta El Jinete restaurant near La Cala de Mijas for a midsummer party.

After an enjoyable meal, there was an Open Mic session in order to allow participants to tell fellow members and their guests about their latest projects or interests, or indeed anything else they were keen to share.

Several members took advantage of the Mic to address the group, which made for an interesting and fun set of mini-talks!

Titles ranged from “Dr Who” to “Cudeca: maintaining a legacy”, “First Aid –Save a Life”, “A bit of fun with words”, “Three weeks of German Cinema in Malaga” and “Mr and Mrs Nobody”.

The next Costa Press Club meeting will be the 20th anniversary celebration, in September.

The club provides a regular social meeting place and forum for resident and visiting foreign journalists, and membership is open to anyone working in a content generating role in the press, media, or communications industry.

More information about the Costa Press Club may be found at http://costapressclub.com together with details of all members as well as past and future events.

Thank you for reading ‘The Costa Press Club last met on Wednesday June 8’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.