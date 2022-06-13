Thirty passengers injured, two serious, in Tarragona train crash

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 1:53

Image of Vila-seca train station. Credit: Google maps - DJ Myk Remix

A collision between two trains in Tarragona province has left around 30 passengers injured, including two seriously hurt.

As reported by railways company Adif, a collision between two trains last night, Sunday, June 12, resulted in 14 people suffering various injuries, two said to be serious. A Captrain freight locomotive apparently jumped a ‘stop’ traffic light at the Vila-seca station stop in Tarragona province and crashed into a regional train, at around 9:45pm, according to EFE.

Adif had initially attributed the head-on collision to a fault in its brakes, but they subsequently specified that this possibility ‘is one more hypothesis of the causes of the accident. ‘It is not known why the locomotive skipped the traffic light, and that is what now needs to be investigated’, an Adif source told EFE.

The operator told EFE that an investigation will be launched by both Adif and the Captrain company, while another will be opened by the Railway Accident Investigation Commission.