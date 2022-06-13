By Guest Writer • 13 June 2022 • 13:14

Paul Kalkbrenner is used to large crowds Credit: Paul Kalkbrenner Twitter

TORREMOLINOS will become the epicentre of electronic music for nine weeks from July 3 to August 28, every Sunday from noon until 2am.

The Sophie Festival has chosen Torremolinos to launch what it hopes to be an annual event with top DJs and performers in the delightful setting of the gardens of the Torremolinos Conference Centre.

Situated so close to Malaga International Airport this will become a pan-European event with some of the top names in the current scene performing and the opening event is bound to be a crowd pleaser.

It will feature top German producer Paul Kalkbrenner together with Giorgia Angiuli, Mandar (Lazare Hoche, SAM & Malin Genie) and Janeret with early bird tickets already sold out.

It is possible to buy a season ticket for all nine events at a total price of €360 or purchase individual entry at https://sophie.es/en/tickets-ok/ with prices starting at €40 for early bird purchase, rising to €70 in stages.

There are also VIP tables available, prices for which have to be confirmed with the organisers.

Apart from the excitement of the events, it is estimated that the nine concerts will create 200 direct and indirect jobs and generate around €5 million for the municipality.

According to the organisers, Spain needs an event of these characteristics to transform the Sunday afternoons of the summer months and put Torremolinos on the map of one of the best festivals in Europe.

Sophie will have different spaces with capacity for more than 3,000 people, parking for 1,500 vehicles, VIP areas, a chill out area and a restaurant area, promoting local gastronomy.

