By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 15:59

Tour operators visit Almeria's port alongside Story Lines shipping company Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria’s port was visited by a group of ten representatives of tour operators and foreign travel agents together with representatives of the shipping company Story Lines to see first hand what the province has to offer and to consider the possibility of including it among future tourist destinations, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The trip to Almeria’s port, was organised by Turismo Andaluz, and saw the members of the “Fam Trip”, accompanied by Antonio Martí Bohórquez, a technician from the Junta de Andalucía, visit the Tabernas desert, the Alcazaba and the historic centre of Almería, and visit the Port of Almería, where they toured the Muelle de Levante – the future Cruise Terminal.

The tour operators held a meeting with the director of the Port Authority of Almeria, José Rafael Díaz, the manager of the Bahía Almeriport Foundation, Fabio Laborda-Ortega, and with the head of the commercial division of the APA, José Antonio Cuesta prior to their visit to the dock.

At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the APA, they were informed of a new campaign named “Almeria the charm of the undiscovered”, a promotion by the Almeria Institutional Cruise Board which aims to provide a different destination for cruise tourists who are searching for something unique.

