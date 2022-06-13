By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 15:59
Tour operators visit Almeria's port alongside Story Lines shipping company
Credit: Creative Commons
The trip to Almeria’s port, was organised by Turismo Andaluz, and saw the members of the “Fam Trip”, accompanied by Antonio Martí Bohórquez, a technician from the Junta de Andalucía, visit the Tabernas desert, the Alcazaba and the historic centre of Almería, and visit the Port of Almería, where they toured the Muelle de Levante – the future Cruise Terminal.
The tour operators held a meeting with the director of the Port Authority of Almeria, José Rafael Díaz, the manager of the Bahía Almeriport Foundation, Fabio Laborda-Ortega, and with the head of the commercial division of the APA, José Antonio Cuesta prior to their visit to the dock.
At the meeting, held at the headquarters of the APA, they were informed of a new campaign named “Almeria the charm of the undiscovered”, a promotion by the Almeria Institutional Cruise Board which aims to provide a different destination for cruise tourists who are searching for something unique.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
