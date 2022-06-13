By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 10:52

Tragedy as Ironman triathlete dies after falling ill in reservoir swim Credit: Creative Commons

A triathlete has died after competing in the IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire race.

The Ironman race that took the life of a triathlete, consisted of a 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater Country Park, a 56-mile bike ride around Staffordshire, and a 13.1-mile run alongside the River Sow and into Stafford town centre, as reported by StokeOnTrentLive.

The unnamed competitor was reportedly taken ill during the swimming part of the race and transferred to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

IRONMAN England commented on the tragic incident in an official statement:

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire. During the swim portion of the race, safety personnel were alerted to an athlete requiring immediate medical attention.”

“The athlete was attended to by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where the athlete sadly passed.”

“We share our greatest sympathy with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

“We thank the safety personnel and medical staff who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support.”

Nearly 3,000 athletes from 55 countries reportedly took part in the triathlon in Staffordshire that claimed the life of one of its competitors.

