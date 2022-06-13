By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 11:24

Travel chaos continues as EasyJet cancel more flights affecting 10,000 passengers Credit: Creative Commons

The cancelled easyJet flights on Monday, June, 13 have reportedly affected an estimated 10,000 travellers.

EasyJet has grounded a minimum of 44 flights to and from London Gatwick, its main airport, as reported by the Independent.

Trips to Italy’s Milan Malpensa, as well as flights to Palermo, Sicily and Olbia, Sardinia, have been cancelled on Monday, June 13.

Long range flights from Gatwick such as a flight to Egypt’s Hurghada have also been cancelled, leaving passengers stranded 5,000 miles away in the Red Sea resort.

Three return flights from Bristol to Belfast International, Copenhagen and Edinburgh have also been cancelled.

64 flights in total, to, from or within the UK, have been cancelled by easyJet, with the Independent calculating that roughly 10,000 passengers have been affected by the move.

All passengers whose flights are cancelled are reportedly entitled to be rebooked on a different flight on the same day if a seat is available. This includes flight from rival airlines.

The news follows a leaked letter from EasyJet pilots warning airline executives that UK travel chaos seen across the nation has not “even peaked yet” as passenger numbers continue to rise.

“Literally hundreds of employees in distress have fed back how chaotic our operations have become recently, to unprecedented levels.”

“We are actually convinced that our disruption hasn’t even peaked yet and frankly this is a frightening prospect,” read the leaked letter.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.