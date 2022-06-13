Two men jump 30 metres to their death from a Girona bridge to evade police capture

By Chris King • 13 June 2022 • 3:01

Two men attempting to escape from Mossos d’Esquadra officers in Girona jumped 30 metres to their death from a bridge.

An investigation has been launched by the Mossos d’Esquadra after two people died in the early hours of Sunday, June 12. The deceased had been driving a van very slowly, which attracted the attention of a patrol car unit, who realised from a database check that it had been reported stolen, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Their vehicle was intercepted at around 3am by the police, and the two men tried to evade capture by speeding away. They eventually exited the vehicle on a motorway bridge on the AP-7, in the vicinity of the Girona village of Sant Julia de Ramis, at Km52.5.

The victims subsequently decided to jump from the bridge into the Terri River, 30 metres below. Such a huge fall proved fatal and the lifeless bodies of both men were eventually recovered downstream.

Neither victim has been identified and Mossos has opened an investigation into the fateful incident. One hypothesis put forward is that the men could have been thieves dedicated to stealing belongings from vehicles parked in the AP-7 service areas.

According to the Servei Catala de Transit (SCT), as a result of the event, the motorway was closed in the northbound direction for a while.

