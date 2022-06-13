UK: Victorian disease cases hit five-year high

Experts are warning that the Covid-19 anti-vaccine sentiment could see some Dickensian illnesses bounce back as figures rise.

Parents have been warned to be on the lookout for signs of Victorian diseases as cases hit a five-year high. Illnesses such as scarlet fever, tuberculosis, measles and mumps have all risen dramatically in the Yorkshire and Humber areas. Where cases of such conditions are at the highest levels seen since 2017.

Cases were up by a staggering 23 per cent from those seen in 2020 and 2021. Some patients were found to have these bugs, even when they hadn’t initially been admitted for them.

During the coronavirus pandemic figures dipped as people were unable to mix and therefore infections were not as easily spreadable.

Prior to this, these illnesses had been rising year on year.

The figures, seen by LeedsLive show that there were 22,659 cases of gout diagnosed last year, which is up 26 per cent. Key signs of gout include swelling around the joints and peeling, itchy and scaly skin around the area.

Cases of vitamin D deficiency were up 22 per cent with an increase also being seen in tuberculosis and cases of rickets.

The area also recorded 55 cases of scarlet fever, an illness the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has urged people to be on the lookout for.