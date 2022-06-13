By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 8:42

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 13 Credit: Twitter @GeneralStaffUA

On Monday, June, 13, the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine published official updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine took to its social network accounts to publish the official figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces from February, 24, to June, 13.

“The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.06,” read a tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Defence of Ukraine, alongside an infographic showing the statistics.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 13.06 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 13.06 were approximately

The full list of combat losses inflicted on Russian Forces by Ukraine since the beginning of the war read:

/ personnel -/ about 32300 (+150) / persons were liquidated,

/ tanks ‒ 1432 (+2)

/ APV ‒ 3492 (+8)

/ artillery systems – 718 (+3)

/ MLRS – 226 (+0)

/ Anti-aircraft warfare systems – 97 (+0)

/ aircraft – 213 (+1)

/ helicopters – 178 (+0)

/ UAV operational-tactical level – 585 (+3),

/ cruise missiles – 125 (+0),

/ warships / boats – 13 (+0)

/ vehicles and fuel tanks – 2460 (+5)

/ special equipment – 54 (+0).

/ Russian enemy suffered the greatest losses (of the past day) at the Bahmut direction.

/ Data is being updated

Strike the occupier! Let’s win together! Our strength is in the truth!

The latest combat losses inflicted on Russian forces by Ukraine, follow news of the UK’s Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena’s speaking at the latest World Trade Organisation (WTO) following Russia’s threat to leave last month.

