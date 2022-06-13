By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 12:15

Ukrainian mayor defects to Donetsk People's republic as new administration head Credit: Creative Commons

Ukrainian Sviatohirsk mayor Volodymyr Bandura has allegedly defected to the Donetsk people’s republic according to reports by local media.

The Ukrainian mayor defected to the Donetsk People’s Republic following a meeting with the “DPR head” Denis Pushylin where he was allegedly appointed as “head of administration” as reported by Slavdelo.

Prior to the alleged new appointment, unconfirmed information was released stating that the Russian occupation authorities had seized control of Sviatohirsk.

A criminal case was opened against Bandura in Ukraine after he accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of setting fire to the Sviatohirsk Lavra hermitage.

The news follows the chairman of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic being replaced by Vitaliy Khothsenko in an alleged direct appointment by Russia.

The entire government of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic was also reportedly dismissed due to the alleged resignation of the chairman of the DPR government, Oleksandr Ananchenko, on Wednesday, June, 8.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

In addition the Donetsk People’s Republic is facing global controversy after two British soldiers have been sentenced to death for fighting alongside Ukraine with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss commenting:

“I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine.”

“They are prisoners of war. This is a sham judgment with absolutely no legitimacy.”

“My thoughts are with the families. We continue to do everything we can to support them.”

