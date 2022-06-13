By Joshua Manning • 13 June 2022 • 7:16

UK's NHS to see new data strategy to combat Covid backlog Credit: Creative Commons

The UK’s NHS’ strategy will allow millions of patients to benefit from faster, more innovative treatment and diagnosis.

The UK’s NHS’ new data strategy, published on Monday, June 13, focuses “on seven principles to harness the data driven power and innovation seen during the pandemic to drive transformation in health and care, creating a secure and privacy preserving system which delivers for both patients and professionals.”

The new £25 million strategy aims to transform the way data is used in an ambitious reform for the sector that will help tackle the backlogs seen from covid and create an appropriate and functioning system for the future.

Health and Social Care Secretary Said Javid, who will speak at London Tech Week’s HealthTech Summit, will reportedly state:

“We are embarking on a radical programme of reform that will make sure the NHS is set up to meet the challenges of 2048 – not 1948, when it was first established.”

“Earlier this year I set out a range of stretching targets for digital transformation in health and care, and we’re making great progress.”

“This landmark document will look at how we can build on this momentum and apply the lessons challenges ahead of us, including tackling the Covid backlog and making the reforms that are vital to the future of health and care.”

“It shows how we will use the power of data to bring benefits to all parts of health and social care.”

The seven principles set out in the data strategy are:

Improving trust in the health and care systems use of data

Giving health and care professionals the information they need to provide the best care

Improving data for adult social care

Supporting local decision makers with data

Empowering researchers with the data they need to develop life changing treatments and diagnostics

Working with partners to develop innovations that improve health and care

Developing the right technical infrastructure

