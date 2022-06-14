AEMET predicts heat wave will extend to almost all of Mallorca

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 13:00

The heat wave extends to almost all of Mallorca. Image: Jo Kassis/ Pexels

ACCORDING to the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in the Balearic Islands, the heat wave has spread to almost all of Mallorca on Tuesday, June 14.

AEMET’s deputy spokesman, Bernat Amengual, said that a yellow alert warning has been activated throughout almost all of Mallorca as a heat wave will push maximum temperatures towards 36º-38 degrees.

The warning for high temperatures, except in the Serra de Tramuntana and Levante, follows a hot night where readings failed to drop below 20 degrees. While another “tropical night” is predicted tonight.

The AEMET weather forecast for Mallorca indicated that the heat wave will continue until Saturday, June 18 with temperatures expected to start dropping on Sunday, June 19.

This episode of intense heat is caused by a mass of African air – which entered Spain on Sunday, June 12 and caused temperatures to increase and is located over the Peninsula. It will then move towards the island, where in addition, there will be atmospheric stability at high levels and high solar radiation.

For the moment, the yellow heat warning has already been activated until Thursday, June 16 but Spain’s State Meteorological Agency indicated that it will almost certainly be extended.

The deputy spokesman for AEMET in the Balearic Islands explained that climate change is leading to more and more heat waves.

“They used to occur every three or four years and now they are annual,” he said.

“There may be more than one episode of intense heat this year as the first one has occurred so soon and the forecast is hotter than usual this summer.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.