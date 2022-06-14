By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 20:38
Photo of a Guardia Civil vehicle.
image: guardia civil
As reported this afternoon, Tuesday, June 14, by the force, a woman has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in the Alicante municipality of Bigastro for allegedly killing her two-year-old son.
In a statement to the police, she had allegedly claimed initially that his injuries had been sustained when he accidentally fell against a table. The mother eventually admitted to hitting him on the head.
Last Saturday, June 11, the boy had been admitted to a hospital in the municipality suffering from several bruises. An examination discovered that he in fact had several fractures. His twin brother was subsequently taken to the same hospital to be medically examined. It was determined that he also had bruising.
The mother of the two boys was admitted to the psychiatric ward of the Hospital de la Vega Baja after a suicide attempt, and, after being discharged from the hospital, is now remains in police custody.
