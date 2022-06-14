BREAKING: Another huge fire in Russia as plant in Odintsovo burns

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 14:38

VIDEOS have flooded social media on Tuesday, June 14 showing a HUGE fire burning at a paint and varnish plant in Odintsovo, located in the western suburbs of Moscow, Russia.

Reports and videos, confirmed by the Russian city’s surveillance service, show a fire raging and thick black clouds billowing into the sky as the Odintsovo plant burns.

Ukrainian media outlets reported that the fire in Odintsovo – believed to be in a hangar of a paint and varnish plant on Transportny Proyezd – was due to ‘suspicious’ explosions.

В подмосковном Одинцово воспламенился лакокрасочный завод. Задорно горит, весело. pic.twitter.com/00OoUWyEt0 — Sasha Sotnik (@sasha_sotnik) June 14, 2022

These claims were confirmed by the Odintsovo city surveillance service on messaging service Telegram.

А от нарешті бавовна і в столиці РФ Потужна пожежа на лакофарбовому заводі в Одинцово, московська область. pic.twitter.com/5DGkmNKM4W — Апостроф (@apostrophe_ua) June 14, 2022

A post from the account read: “The hangar of a paint and varnish factory is on fire.

“Rescue services are already on site. According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard, after which smoke poured.”

Earlier, Russian media outlets reported that a 54-year-old resident of Odintsovo doused and set fire to a car decorated with the pro-Russian “Z” symbol.

The car was set on fire, according to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Moscow Region, because the man was protesting against the support of the special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

Мужик поджёг машину соседа из-за буквы Z на капоте. Пироман готовился — видно, символ ему изрядно мозолил глаза. Прикупив две канистры с бензином, рано утром он вышел во двор дома в Одинцово и подпалил тачку. Теперь полиция выясняет, скольких соседей поджигатель лишил авто pic.twitter.com/IChYLXZ9iC — Мослента (@moslenta) June 14, 2022

The fire in Odintsovo comes less than a week after the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia, which produces Russian military equipment and is located about 80 minutes north of the Kremlin, was seen burning.

The huge fire at the plant, which is a producer of precision optical equipment for the military, such as active infrared night vision devices and binoculars, came hours after Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a large warehouse of Russian ammunition in the Pologovsky district of Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8.

