Brexit: Remainers horrified as UK exports to EU soar to record high

Britain withdrawing from the UK put the country at risk when it comes to trading with European neighbours

The latest report from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that EU exports increased for the third consecutive month in April 2022 and now stand at the highest levels since records began.

Brexit was the withdrawal of the United Kingdom (UK) from the European Union (EU) at 23:00 GMT on January 31 .

The UK is the only sovereign country to have left the EU. The UK had been a member state of the union and its predecessor the European Communities (EC) since 1 January 1973.

Following Brexit, EU law and the Court of Justice of the European Union no longer have primacy over British laws, except in select areas in relation to Northern Ireland.

The European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 retains relevant EU law as domestic law, which the UK can now amend or repeal. Under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, Northern Ireland continues to participate in the European Single Market in relation to goods and to be a de facto member of the EU Customs Union.