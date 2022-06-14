British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 8:04

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, June 14, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that Russia’s operational main effort remains the assault against the Severodonetsk pocket in the Donbas and “its Western Group of forces have likely made small advances in the Kharkiv sector for the first time in several weeks.”

The battle for the Severodonetsk pocket has been raging for weeks now and has swung back and forth between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

On June 2, the British MoD said that “Russia has taken control of most of Severodonetsk.”

Then on June 7, their Defence Intelligence said that “Ukrainian forces had recaptured parts of Severodonetsk,” then the following day, British intelligence revealed that it was unlikely that Russia had gained significant ground despite continued assaults against the Severodonetsk pocket from three directions.

The update on Tuesday, June 14 continued: “On 10 June, the First Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission predicted that state defence spending will increase by 600-700 billion roubles (GBP 8.5 -10 billion), which could approach a 20 per cent increase in Russia’s defence budget.

“Russian government funding is allowing the country’s defence industrial base to be slowly mobilised to meet demands placed on it by the war in Ukraine.”

It added: “However, the industry could struggle to meet many of these requirements, partially due to the effects of sanctions and lack of expertise.

“Russia’s production of high-quality optics and advanced electronics likely remain troubled and could undermine its efforts to replace equipment lost in Ukraine.”

In fact, a detailed breakdown of the 111th day of the war (Tuesday, June 14) showed that Russia has lost 3503 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in total since the beginning of the conflict and Ukrainian forces have destroyed 1434 tanks in total.

Today's the 111st day of the full-scale 🇷🇺🇺🇦 war. And the #Russian losses 👇 pic.twitter.com/3ca5qBntkx — ArmyInform (@armyinformcomua) June 14, 2022

