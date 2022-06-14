By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 13:22

Burnley appoint Manchester City legend as new manager following drop. Image: Nathan Rogers/ Unsplash

BURNLEY Football Club have appointed former Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany as new first-team manager after the side were relegated from the Premier League last month.

Kompany, who spent three years at Belgian First Division side R.S.C Anderlecht before being appointed as new Burnley boss, will miss the chance to do battle with former club Manchester City, where he enjoyed a trophy-laden spell spanning over ten years.

“Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany as first-team manager,” the club wrote.

“During his first full season as manager at Anderlecht, Kompany led the club to a fourth-place finish overseeing a youthful squad with the youngest average age in the league.

“Last season Kompany led Anderlecht to third place, European qualification and the Belgian Cup Final.”

The 36-year-old won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four EFL Cups with City and captained the side. He also wore the captain’s armband for the Belgian national captain and led his country to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

“Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager,” said Kompany. “I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Burnley FC Chairman, Alan Pace said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

“Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

“Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club.”

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Vincent Kompany as first-team manager. Welcome to Burnley, @vincentkompany! 👔#WelcomeKompany | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 14, 2022

Back on April 15, the club sacked long-standing manager Sean Dyche, who was replaced until the end of the season by Mike Jackson, who nearly achieved Premier League safety but the club were relegated back to the Championship on the final day of the season.

