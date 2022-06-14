Cartama Town Hall offers free qualified course to learn how to use pesticides

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 3:13
Image of publicity for the insecticides course from Cartama Town Hall.
Credit: [email protected]_Cartama.
This Monday, June 13, the classroom of the Cartama Youth area, which is located in the Sports City, in Malaga municipality, announced that it will host a qualified-level pesticide course that will be taught by ASAJA Malaga (Agrarian Association of Young Farmers of Malaga). It will run in Malaga from June 23 to July 13.
The duration of the course will be 60 hours and will be held in the afternoon, specifically from 4:30pm to 8:30pm. This training course is fully subsidised, so it will be free. By means of this training, it will be possible to obtain the certificate of applicator handler of phytosanitary products at a qualified level.
The course is aimed at workers in the general or agrarian regime, as well as unemployed people. Civil servants or employees of public bodies, retired or pre-retired persons will be excluded.
Registrations can be made from June 14 at Cartama Town Hall and the Office of the Mayor of Estacion de Cartama, until the places offered are filled. Places are limited.
