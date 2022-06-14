Chechen chief shares Ukrainian soldier reportedly telling comrades: “Never fight Chechens”

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 June 2022 • 12:30

Chechen chief shares Ukrainian soldiers reportedly telling comrades: "Never fight Chechens". Image: RKadyrov_95/ Twitter

CHECHEN chief Ramzan Kadyrov published a video via messaging service Telegram in which a captured Ukrainian soldier reportedly advised his comrades “never to fight Chechens.”

A Ukrainian soldier captured by Chechen rebels allegedly told his fellow comrades “never to fight Chechens”, in a video released by the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

“‘Never fight Chechens’ is a simple truth that Bandera and nationalists have not yet fully understood, but many of them are actively aware of it,” he wrote as the video caption.

“Like, for example, Anton Maksimets from the Vinnytsia region, who was captured by our soldiers in the Tashkovka region.

“Anton Anatolyevich not only sincerely regrets that he dared to fight against the Chechens, but also that he came to Tashkovka at all,” Kadyrov wrote.

On February 25, one day after the war began in Ukraine, Chechen kill squads were mobilised at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mail reported at the time that the soldiers had been set the specific task of eliminating Ukrainian government officials and had reportedly been given a special “deck of cards” with their photos and a description of each member.

Speaking about the Chechen kill squads in a video statement at the time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “According to our information, the enemy marked me as target No 1, my family as target No 2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv.”

