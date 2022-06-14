BREAKING: Another huge fire in Russia as plant in Odintsovo burns Close
Costa del Sol: Kerry Katona confirms move to Spain

By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 15:09

Costa del Sol: Kerry Katona confirms move to Spain. Credit Kerry Katona Instagram

Kerry Katona has confirmed that she will be moving to Spain to start a new life according to the Mail today June 14

On her Instagram account yesterday Kerry confirmed that she had been house hunting with her fiancé, Ryan Mulhoney, in a post that read “We’ve had the best time out here in Spain looking for our new home with @liamwalsh_marbs @crystal_shore_properties.”
 
“Honestly can’t wait for our new start ❤️🏡 can’t wait to come to continue the search ❤️, she added”
 
The 41-year-old former Atomic Kitten singer is currently renting a house in Cheshire, England but has been left feeling scared after a series of car robberies at the house.
 
In December 2021 In December Kerry was left completely devastated when her Range Rover was stolen while out shopping, and 11 days after her fiancé Ryan Mahoney’s car was taken from outside their home.
 
In her column in New Magazine Kerry confirmed that: “We’ve also been viewing villas while we’ve been out here. Our estate agent, Liam from Crystal Shore Properties, is helping us find our dream home.”
“There are some really lovely options. We don’t plan on moving here until next year, but it’s been nice to get a feel for what we want and what we don’t want. I’m feeling very excited.”

