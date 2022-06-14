By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 21:10

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Ministry of Health Covid numbers released in Spain show an increase in the incidence rate for the first time in three weeks.

The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, June 14, with data collected from the autonomous communities. In total, 36,133 new Covid infections have been diagnosed according to the health authorities.

Of this total, 18,574 of them among citizens aged 60 and over, a figure that represents a decrease in this accounting compared to previous weeks, but which is not reflected in the level of incidence, which has grown in the last week.

Figures show that for the first time in three weeks, Covid transmission among those over 59 years of age has increased, although only slightly, specifically by 11 points. During the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence rate stands at 589 cases per 100,000 of the population.

In addition to the 14-day incidence, the indicator of the epidemiological evolution in the last week also grows, going from 278 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 284.

There has also been a slight rebound in overall hospital occupancy, which has risen by 5.5 per cent, with 6,763 patients now admitted to hospitals throughout Spain.

The positivity rate by screening tests in citizens over 59 years of age is close to 30 per cent, while the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as controlled.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.