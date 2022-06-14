Don’t miss the first ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ of 2022

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 3:57
Image of a strawberry supermoon from NASA.
Credit: [email protected]
For lovers of the nighttime sky, the next big date for your diary is tonight, Tuesday, June 14, when the ‘Strawberry Supermoon’ can be observed. This is one of three occasions that this lunar phenomenon will occur in 2022.
The strawberry moon was given its name by Native American cultures, who nicknamed it the ‘Full Strawberry Moon’, and this year is extra special as it will also be designated as a supermoon to add to its lunar appeal.
June’s full moon, normally seen as the final full moon of spring, or the first of summer, will take place at 7:52am ET, (11:52 am UTC) today, since that is the moment in which the full moon occurs astrologically. Of course, it will not be possible to see it in all its splendour until night falls.
As defined by NASA, this event is nothing more than a full moon, but it has its peculiarities, one of which is that it shines much brighter than normal. “The pink colour is due to the eclipse of the Moon, in a full eclipse it will appear dull to reddish-brown”, they explained.
“Although the Earth is blocking the direct light of the Sun from reaching the Moon, the Earth’s atmosphere scatters and refracts some light towards the Moon. The brightness we can see is produced by sunrises and sunsets on Earth, which shine on the Moon at the same time”, NASA indicated.
An attraction toward lunar events has the name of ‘selenophilia’. This name is derived from the Greek words ‘selene’, meaning ‘Moon’, and ‘philia’, which means ‘love’. It literally translates as somebody with attraction and admiration towards the Moon.
The strawberry moon can be observed and appreciated without a telescope being necessary, but the experts do recommend going to a high point where there is no light pollution.
This will not be the only Strawberry Supermoon this year, during the summer we will be able to observe it again, twice. The next dates will be July 12, and August 13.
The Moon is at its brightest and largest 🌕
Watch the sky at 7:52am ET (11:52 UTC) on June 14 to gaze upon the Strawberry supermoon—when the Moon is both in its full phase and near perigee, or its closest point in orbit around Earth.
Read our Moon guide: https://t.co/K0xnkQwDMc pic.twitter.com/HfbIUAgprR
— NASA (@NASA) June 13, 2022
The Moon is at its brightest and largest 🌕
Watch the sky at 7:52am ET (11:52 UTC) on June 14 to gaze upon the Strawberry supermoon—when the Moon is both in its full phase and near perigee, or its closest point in orbit around Earth.
Read our Moon guide: https://t.co/K0xnkQwDMc pic.twitter.com/HfbIUAgprR
— NASA (@NASA) June 13, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.