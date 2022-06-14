Freak electrical storm hits the Valencian Community during the heatwave

By Chris King • 14 June 2022 • 23:34

Image of lightning in a thunderstorm. Credit: Pixabay - Creative Commons

In the middle of an intense heatwave, the Valencian Community has experienced a freak electrical storm.

The glorious weather that was being enjoyed by the Valencian Community took an unexpected turn for the worse this evening, Tuesday, June 14. An electrical storm gradually entered the northern parts of the region during the early evening. Images posted on social media show stunning lightning discharges over the provinces of Castellon and Valencia.

These lightning strikes ignited fires in several parts of the Valencian geography, including the municipalities of Chera and El Toro. By 9:20 pm, heavy rainfall had reached the city of Valencia, as reported by levante-emv.com.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued yellow weather warnings for the Valencian Community due to temperatures that may reach 38ºC tomorrow, Wednesday, June 15.

More specifically, intervals of high clouds will occur throughout the day, from around midday in the interior of Castellon. Rain or isolated storms have not been ruled out due to a warm blowout that has taken place in the region, especially in Serratella.

The Valencian Community surpassed the 40ºC barrier today for the first time in 2022, in the municipality of Utiel , which recorded 40.1ºC according to data from the AEMET.



