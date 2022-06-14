By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 14:09
Girls Aloud to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding. Credit Fascination Management Instagram
Fascination Management released the news today in a post on Instagram: “Today Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have announced they will be working together to raise money in memory of Sarah.”
“It was a specific wish of Sarah to raise funds to help further lifesaving research to beat cancer, so to kick off a series of fundraising activities the girls will be joining forces with Cancer Research UK’s 2022 Race For Life to ‘Race For Life For Sarah’. ”
“The 5k event will take place at Hyde Park – or you can join in virtually – on July 24. Details of how to sign up in our biog”
Sarah Harding, one-fifth of the girl band Girls Aloud died on September 5 2021 from breast cancer.
In March 2021 she released her autobiography entitled ‘Hear Me Out”. In it she wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”
She said she didn’t want an exact prognosis, just “comfort” and to be “pain-free”.
Sarah also wrote about how she initially put off getting medical advice when she first found lumps under her arm in December 2019.
She eventually saw a doctor who advised her to schedule an MRI scan but then “coronavirus hit and everything either went into slow motion or stopped altogether”, she wrote.
“I was aware that I needed to get this health issue sorted, but with everything that was going on, it was tough.”
