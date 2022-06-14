EU threatens UK over plans to override Northern Ireland protocol Close
Trending:

Girls Aloud to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding

By Anna Ellis • 14 June 2022 • 14:09

Girls Aloud to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding. Credit Fascination Management Instagram

GIRLS ALOUD  will reunite for a charity run for Cancer Research in memory of Sarah Harding announced their management team today, June 14

Fascination Management released the news today in a post on Instagram: “Today Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have announced they will be working together to raise money in memory of Sarah.”

“It was a specific wish of Sarah to raise funds to help further lifesaving research to beat cancer, so to kick off a series of fundraising activities the girls will be joining forces with Cancer Research UK’s 2022 Race For Life to ‘Race For Life For Sarah’. ”

“The 5k event will take place at Hyde Park – or you can join in virtually – on July 24. Details of how to sign up in our biog”

Sarah Harding, one-fifth of the girl band Girls Aloud died on September 5 2021 from breast cancer.

In March 2021 she released her autobiography entitled ‘Hear Me Out”. In it she wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

She said she didn’t want an exact prognosis, just “comfort” and to be “pain-free”.

Sarah also wrote about how she initially put off getting medical advice when she first found lumps under her arm in December 2019.

She eventually saw a doctor who advised her to schedule an MRI scan but then “coronavirus hit and everything either went into slow motion or stopped altogether”, she wrote.

“I was aware that I needed to get this health issue sorted, but with everything that was going on, it was tough.”

She said the pain continued getting worse. “One day I woke up realising that I’d been in denial about the whole thing. Yes, there was a lockdown, yes, there was a pandemic, but it was almost as if I’d been using that as an excuse not to face up to the fact that something was very wrong.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Anna Ellis

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading