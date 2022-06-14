Girls Aloud to reunite in memory of Sarah Harding

Fascination Management released the news today in a post on Instagram: “Today Cheryl, Kimberley, Nadine and Nicola have announced they will be working together to raise money in memory of Sarah.”

“It was a specific wish of Sarah to raise funds to help further lifesaving research to beat cancer, so to kick off a series of fundraising activities the girls will be joining forces with Cancer Research UK’s 2022 Race For Life to ‘Race For Life For Sarah’. ”

“The 5k event will take place at Hyde Park – or you can join in virtually – on July 24. Details of how to sign up in our biog”

Sarah Harding, one-fifth of the girl band Girls Aloud died on September 5 2021 from breast cancer. In March 2021 she released her autobiography entitled ‘Hear Me Out”. In it she wrote: “In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last.”

She said she didn’t want an exact prognosis, just “comfort” and to be “pain-free”.

Sarah also wrote about how she initially put off getting medical advice when she first found lumps under her arm in December 2019.

She eventually saw a doctor who advised her to schedule an MRI scan but then “coronavirus hit and everything either went into slow motion or stopped altogether”, she wrote.

“I was aware that I needed to get this health issue sorted, but with everything that was going on, it was tough.”

She said the pain continued getting worse. “One day I woke up realising that I’d been in denial about the whole thing. Yes, there was a lockdown, yes, there was a pandemic, but it was almost as if I’d been using that as an excuse not to face up to the fact that something was very wrong.”