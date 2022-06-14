Husband and wife turned away from psychiatric ward commit suicide

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 June 2022 • 14:59

Psychiatric issues - Image Pexels Alex Green

In a tragic tale, a husband and wife who sought help but were turned away from a psychiatric ward have committed suicide.

According to news site rnd.de on June 14, the couple from Dortmund had gone to the hospital seeking help but when it wasn’t forthcoming they returned home where the man killed his wife before committing suicide.

The 56-year-old had pleaded for help however none was forthcoming. The prosecutor handling the case has said that it is not clear what the extent of the man or the woman’s mental problems were, adding that investigations are ongoing.

According to “Bild”, the man reported delusions last Friday and stated that he felt the urge to commit violence to himself and others. He was turned away and told to speak with his family doctor on Monday.

The prosecutor said that there were no indications of delusions so far but witnesses who were present would be questioned about the incident and the man’s psychological problems.

The autopsy has revealed that the 42-year-old woman died from a blunt force trauma to the head. The man had called the police to his apartment on Saturday morning asking for help, but when the officers were in the stairwell, he jumped to his death out of a second floor window.

The incident, which happened in Dortmund Germany, is a stark reminder for those involved in dealing with psychiatric issues just how easy it is to misread a situation as health professionals did in this case. More often than not the consequences are not dire but unfortunately this time it led the husband and wife to commit suicide

